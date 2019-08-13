HR Information Systems Superintendent
Mining Industry Northern Cape Permanent position D2 Grading Level
Skills needed:
– Oracle, Signify, ER Navigator, LMS, Time & Attendance, UPK’s, ODI’s
– HR Degree
– Computer Science or Informaton Technology Diploma
– Advantageous: Advanced Certificate: Information SYstems Management
Must have minimum requirements:
– 3 Years HR Systems Manager/Supervisor experience
– 1 year HR Information Management Systems: Oracle, LMS, ER Navigator, Payroll, Training Material, Performance Management Systems within a Mining environment
– 2 years experience with managment of SLA’s
IT Skills needed:
– MS Office
– Oracle, JDE
– Qlikview, LMS (Signify)
– Firefly, ER Navigator, UPK’s and ODI’s
Jino Swart Talent Acquisition Executive
(email address)
linkedin.com or/and Facebook: Jobs SA