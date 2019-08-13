Information Management Systems

HR Information Systems Superintendent

Mining Industry Northern Cape Permanent position D2 Grading Level

Skills needed:

– Oracle, Signify, ER Navigator, LMS, Time & Attendance, UPK’s, ODI’s

– HR Degree

– Computer Science or Informaton Technology Diploma

– Advantageous: Advanced Certificate: Information SYstems Management

Must have minimum requirements:

– 3 Years HR Systems Manager/Supervisor experience

– 1 year HR Information Management Systems: Oracle, LMS, ER Navigator, Payroll, Training Material, Performance Management Systems within a Mining environment

– 2 years experience with managment of SLA’s

IT Skills needed:

– MS Office

– Oracle, JDE

– Qlikview, LMS (Signify)

– Firefly, ER Navigator, UPK’s and ODI’s

