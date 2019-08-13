Trend Micro delivers XDR across all workloads

Trend Micro has become the first to offer detection and response capabilities integrated across email, network, endpoint, server and cloud workloads.

This is designed to give enterprises broader visibility of a risk posture while connecting minor events from different security silos to detect more complex attacks that otherwise remain unnoticed.

ESG research shows that 55% of organisations use more than 25 individual cybersecurity technologies; despite this, attacks are increasing and bypassing existing controls. IT Security teams receive more than 10 000 security alerts daily, according to a 2018 SC Media Survey.

The universal level of pain and inefficiency this causes is clear. According to the Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report, “the mean time to identify a breach increased to 197 days and containing a breach increased to 69 days,” leaving criminals nearly nine months hiding in an organisation and causing damage.

“The threat landscape is unrelenting and the skills gap is nearly unsolvable, so we have done more to help,” says Steve Quane, executive vice president of network defense and hybrid cloud security for Trend Micro. “Business security cannot rely on endpoints alone. Unlike legacy EDR offerings that ignore certain key threat vectors like email, we scale across more sources for the most complete detections generated as early as possible.”

“Recent research we conducted locally with World Wide Worx showed the disparity in IT departments where threats are expected to increase, yet IT is still very unprepared,” says Indi Siriniwasa, vice-president sub-Saharan Africa at Trend Micro. “This highlights the need for fewer security solutions, and solutions that bake security in across all aspects of the business. This release of XDR provides our customers with the centralised visibility they need from more modern and effective approaches to security.”

Connecting detections, telemetry, process data, and network metadata across email, network, endpoint and cloud workloads minimises manual work and quickly correlates events that humans are unable to process given the onslaught of daily alerts across individual product silos. Trend Micro’s global threat intelligence adds further relevance and context around event data and is enhanced by specific detection rules from the company’s security experts that target the highest priority threats.

In Trend Micro’s XDR solution, the “X” refers to the most extensive sets of data from more protection points, which is critical to find hidden threats. The resulting detections are more accurate, are generated faster and provide better context than ever before. Having one version of the security truth and a standardised schema for interpreting alerts also makes life easier for stretched IT security teams.

According to Gartner: “Threats are becoming more complex, multifaceted and easy to miss if you are only looking at one piece of the investigation puzzle. It takes collaboration from various security technologies, and great use of the data coming from external and internal sources to understand the big picture of which threats are truly a problem for an organisation. It takes collaboration, context, system intelligence and visualisation to really solve modern security problems.”

The comprehensive XDR solution applies the most effective expert analytics to the deep data sets collected from Trend Micro solutions across the enterprise, making faster connections to identify and stop attacks. In 2019, Trend Micro has identified a high number of attacks that utilised lateral movement, with most bypassing the endpoint altogether which illustrates the need for centralised visibility.

XDR is available as a managed service to augment an in-house team with Trend Micro threat experts. Trend Micro’s Managed XDR provides 24×7 full threat analysis, threat hunting, response plans and remediation recommendations.