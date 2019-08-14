Blue Turtle now a Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner

Blue Turtle Technologies has been appointed as Microsoft Gold Partner for the Cloud competency.

“Our appointment as a Microsoft Gold Partner for the Cloud competency is as a result of our investment in Azure competencies and the great support we have received from the Microsoft team in South Africa,” says Avash Maharaj, cloud business manager at Blue Turtle. “Today we are delivering a range of innovative solutions for cloud that deliver real value to customers.”

“Building our team, and developing our Microsoft Cloud skills has enabled us to offer clients access to a range of services and all the advantages that go along with working with a Microsoft Gold Partner,” comments Mervyn Yan, product anager at Blue Turtle. “It is a recognition of our capability to deliver, develop and deploy on Microsoft’s proven cloud platform, delivering both innovative software and ‘as-a-service’ offerings.”

Through its alignment with Microsoft best practice, Blue Turtle is helping businesses with their migration to Microsoft Azure, ensuring that the right workloads are moved to cloud – where it makes financial and business sense. As part of its Azure services the company already assists clients with discovery, assessment, migration, optimisation, operation and security for Azure.

“The cloud decision is not simple, and the actual move to it and adoption of it by business comes with potential challenges. A partner needs to understand how to identify the right workloads, get customers into the cloud efficiently and operating in the cloud without cost consumption running out of control. The public cloud needs to be a feasible cost decision and incorrect migration and sizing can damage the bottom line. What we do as Blue Turtle is get you into the cloud and keep you in the cloud,” says Yan.