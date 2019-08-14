Intelsat, Stratosat enable international commerce across central Africa

Intelsat has announed an agreement with Stratosat Datacom that provides for the delivery of high-speed broadband services to sites across Central Africa by integrating managed connectivity from Intelsat’s high throughput global network with valued-added engineering and management services from Stratosat.

Together, the companies will bring internet and Virtual Private Networking (VPN) connectivity to markets across the region that have traditionally lacked access to reliable communications capabilities.

The Stratosat NextGen managed service — powered by Intelsat’s FlexEnterprise — can be rapidly deployed and will dramatically improve the reach and performance of networks for small, medium, and large businesses in the region, including schools, hospitals, financial firms, mining, and agriculture companies.

Stratosat NextGen will also enable multi-national enterprises to engage and connect with their partners and customers throughout the region, driving business and overall economic growth.

Intelsat’s FlexEnterprise is a secure, managed connectivity service with broad global coverage that removes the complexity of delivering high-speed broadband services to enterprises.

FlexEnterprise delivers a superior experience while reducing the total cost of ownership and improving the economics of network expansion by pairing high-throughput connectivity from Intelsat’s space-based network with smaller, more capable ground hardware. This delivers dramatically enhanced network speed, coverage, and security, enabling access to services and applications that are not supported by traditional networks.

“Because connectivity is essential to supporting the growth of local and regional economies, Intelsat is committed to making broadband connectivity more attainable for businesses, communities, and individuals across Africa,” says Brian Jakins, Intelsat’s regional vice-president: Africa. “Stratosat is the first of Intelsat’s FlexEnterprise partners to focus on expanding broadband connectivity in the Central African region.”

“Stratosat Datacom is pleased to partner up with Intelsat to bring unique connectivity to the Central Region in Africa. We are highly committed to empower local service providers to offer cost-effective broadband solutions to end-users,” says Dieter Kovar, Africa Group CEO of Schauenburg International.