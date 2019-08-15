Aruba Instant On tailored to SMMEs, startups

There are many tough tasks facing small businesses, like setting up a new payroll system or choosing the best point of sale solution. Finding the best WiFi for the business should be easy.

Aruba offers in-room wireless with desktop and wall-mounted options that are designed to deliver seamless WiFi connectivity suited for boutique hotels, specialised medical offices and in-office collaboration spaces. This technology allows your employees, guests and customers to access a reliable network connection for everything they do.

Aruba Instant On APs offer ultra-fast performance and built-in security that’s ideal for today’s business-ready apps and devices. No matter where you are, you have complete control over your network. These devices boast fast 802.11ac Wave 2, secure employee and guest access as well as a free easy-to-use web and mobile app management.

Aruba Instant On key features include:

* Outdoor and indoor options;

* Smart Mesh technology;

* 802.11ac Wave 2, 2X2:2 MU-MIMO technology;

* Remote management and monitoring capability;

* Separate guest and employee WiFi network’ and

* Free mobile app and cloud portal.

The Aruba Instant On AP17 outdoor access point is the ideal solution for expanding coverage and signal strength for any wireless network. The outdoor-rated enclosure is designed for harsh outdoor conditions such as high and low temperatures, rain or high winds, they’re built to withstand the elements.

This allows users to extend quality WiFi to outdoor seating areas in restaurants and cafés, or patios and swimming pools in boutique hotels.

The Aruba Instant On AP15 is designed for small business deployments with high-traffic and increased performance demands like hi-tech start-ups, animation and design firms or co-working spaces. It’s built for high density workplaces where mobile is preferred and the increasing number of endpoints, cloud apps, and higher volumes of data must be able to deliver the performance that keeps your employees and devices working at their best.

Aruba lets users create a customised guest access page to show off your brand. The Aruba Instant On AP12 is designed for medium density small business environments like medical offices, cafés, restaurants and boutique hotels.

The Aruba Instant On AP11 offers WiFi that works right out of the box for small retail stores and home offices.

Users can set up, monitor and manage the WiFi network from anywhere, at any time. The Aruba Instant On mobile app delivers complete control from the palm of your hand, without license or subscription fees.

Aruba also offers cloud-based access that lets users manage the network from the browser of your choice, from anywhere. There are no license or subscription fees needed for this service.