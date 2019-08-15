Cryptocurrencies enter the mainstream

The UK’s bid to claw back taxes on cryptocurrencies demonstrates that digital assets have potential to be the future of money.

This is according to Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, which launched the cryptocurrency app deVere Crypto in early 2018. He is commenting on news that HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is asking cryptocurrency exchanges to reveal customers’ names and transaction histories, in a bid to recover unpaid taxes.

Green comments: “This move by the UK’s tax authority cannot be viewed as anything other than another clear sign that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP are not only part of mainstream finance, but also the future of money.

“There is a continual and increasingly rapid slew of indicators that digital currencies are gaining traction in our increasingly digitalised world –much to the chagrin of financial traditionalists like Warren Buffet and Donald Trump.

“For instance, financial regulators around the world are preparing and looking to implement regulatory guidelines for cryptocurrencies in order to keep pace with countries like Japan, Malta, Switzerland and South Korea which already have pro-crypto policies,” he adds.

“Most major financial institutions globally already have or are preparing to establish crypto desks. A growing number of retail and institutional investors are piling into the crypto sector market.

“Tech giants, like Facebook, are planning to launch their own cryptocurrency – and where Facebook goes other tech monoliths will follow,” DeVere points out.

“And, just this week, China’s central bank, which oversees the world’s second largest economy, has revealed it will soon launch its own state-backed cryptocurrency following five years of research.”