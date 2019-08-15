Fujitsu RunMyProcess selects ImageWare to secure IoT

Fujitsu RunMyProcess is adding advanced authentication to its DigitalSuite process integration and business workflow platform.

This guarantees data security and user access control on IoT devices through the integration of IoT DNA Security® biometric technology from ImageWare Systems.

Managing data security on IoT devices is one of the most pressing challenges facing the industry today. High-profile cases have shown that hackers can gain access to unsecured connected devices – and their data, in flight – as well as recruit IoT devices to botnets which were used to launch distributed denial of service attacks. With the growth in connected IoT devices expected to generate 79,4 Zettabytes of data by 2025, it is an issue that businesses cannot ignore.

To address these security challenges, Fujitsu RunMyProcess is incorporating ImageWare’s IoT DNA Security solution to its DigitalSuite – making it easy to add multiple forms of authentication, including biometrics. This addition secures not only user access to IoT devices, but also the data itself.

Fujitsu RunMyProcess DigitalSuite provides access to the world of IoT data through business apps and portals that are intuitive to use and inherently mobile, while at the same time cost-effective to develop, deploy and scale. Incorporating the security mechanisms offered by ImageWare Systems ensures that these business apps fulfill the enterprise standards that are the hallmark of solutions delivered by Fujitsu RunMyProcess.

Hiroshi Yazawa, CEO of Fujitsu RunMyProcess, comments: “Traditional cyber security strategies have slowed adoption rates for IoT projects. We are working to reverse that trend with incorporating the IoT DNA Security biometric technology from ImageWare Systems into our RunMyProcess DigitalSuite, which makes it possible to quickly and securely build connected applications that extend enterprise systems to people, clouds and devices across the digital world. Through our partnership with ImageWare Systems, we are able to address today’s IoT-related challenges and take the security and scalability of IoT devices, data and applications to a whole new level.”

Jim Miller, chairman and CEO at ImageWare Systems, adds: “Combining the advanced user authentication and device data security capabilities of ImageWare’s IoT DNA Security with the DigitalSuite from Fujitsu RunMyProcess, IoT vendors can solve their number one challenge for IoT deployments – cyber security. IoT platforms and application vendors can now authorize users, via multiple biometrics, secure access to IoT devices.”

RunMyProcess DigitalSuite is a native cloud platform that allows organizations to quickly and securely build, test, deploy and scale device-independent applications that connect digital business processes across cloud, on-premises and mobile environments. It enables organizations to model and streamline even the most complex business processes while also integrating existing systems and services with smartphones, tablets, PCs, wearable technology and other mobile devices. In addition, the platform’s pre-built connectors allow customers to develop connected applications faster, deploying them within days rather than months, as well as quickly scaling to thousands of users.