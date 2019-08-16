Africa Blockchain Alliance calls for applications, scholarships

The Africa Blockchain Alliance has called for applications and scholarships for the second cohort of the Africa Blockchain Developer Program.

The program was launched to give developers in Africa the opportunity to gain the skills to become industry-ready blockchain developers and empower them with the tools they need to leverage blockchain to solve some of the pressing problems in Africa and the world.

The first cohort of the program is graduating in July 2019 and applications are now open for the second cohort starting in August 2019. Africa Blockchain Alliance is looking to increase the number of developers and country representation with this next cohort and will also be awarding scholarships to a number of developers for the program, thanks to a $10 000 grant from ConsenSys Grants, which was announced during the 2019 Ethereal Summit in New York in May 2019.

The program, which is mostly online with in-person sessions in select cities, gives developers in Africa access to ConsenSys Academy’s Developer course at a significantly discounted rate. Developers on the course will have access to dedicated mentors who will have weekly office hours with them for one to two hours per week and answer their questions daily.

Developers will also have unlimited access to an online forum with over 2,000 developers who are all current and past developers trained by Consensys Academy.

The program will run for a period of 11 to 12 weeks (approximately 3 months) starting from late August 2019.

On successful completion of the program, graduates will be issued certificates on the Ethereum blockchain and given the opportunity to work on blockchain projects in Africa and around the world. The goal is also for the graduates to be able to access opportunities with leading brands in the blockchain economy like Paxful.