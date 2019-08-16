All the winners at Lenovo Channel Awards

Lenovo held its second annual Channel Awards last night, naming its top partners in South Africa and SADC (Southern African Development Community).
Lenovo Southern Africa GM Thibault Dousson reiterated the company’s commitment to partnering. “In South Africa and worldwide, the channel is 100% of our business,” he says. “We don’t do anything without our channel.
“The strategy is very clear from the top to the bottom, that Lenovo business is always channel business.”
Jim Holland, country GM of Lenovo Data Centre Group (DCG), echoes this: “In South Africa and SADC (Southern Africa Development Community), 100% of our business is through the channel.
“Over the last year, we have seen a huge uptake in our channel traction. We offer a very robust solution, and partners are seeing the value in our product offering.”
PCG Silver Partner of the Year – ColabIT
DCG Silver Partner of the Year – Network Configuration
DCG Gold Partner of the Year – Techtight
PCG Platinum Partner of the Year – TCM
DCG Platinum Partner of the Year – Datacentrix
Commercial SADC Partner of the Year – Tessa Chutturdharry
DCG SADC Partner of the Year – Kenac Computer Systems
PCG Distributor Award – Rectron
DCG Distributor Award – First Distribution
PCG Services Partner of the Year – Digital Generation
DCG Services Partner of the Year – TCM
Consumer Campaign of the Year – Evetech
Consumer Gold Partner of the Year – MTN
Consumer SADC Partner of the Year – Furnmart / Homecorp
Consumer Platinum Partner of the Year – SOS Mobile
Consumer Distributor of the Year – Rectron
Service Champion of the Year – Serena Emeri
Consumer Champion of the Year – Jaco Oosthuizen – Rectron
DCG Champion of the Year – Etienne Smith – TCM
Commercial Deal of the Year – Metro Computers and Pinnacle
PCG Commercial Champion of the Year – Jaco Oosthuizen – Rectron
Industry Exec of the Year – Pierre Spies – Alviva Holdings