All the winners at Lenovo Channel Awards

Lenovo held its second annual Channel Awards last night, naming its top partners in South Africa and SADC (Southern African Development Community).

Lenovo Southern Africa GM Thibault Dousson reiterated the company’s commitment to partnering. “In South Africa and worldwide, the channel is 100% of our business,” he says. “We don’t do anything without our channel.

“The strategy is very clear from the top to the bottom, that Lenovo business is always channel business.”

Jim Holland, country GM of Lenovo Data Centre Group (DCG), echoes this: “In South Africa and SADC (Southern Africa Development Community), 100% of our business is through the channel.

“Over the last year, we have seen a huge uptake in our channel traction. We offer a very robust solution, and partners are seeing the value in our product offering.”

PCG Silver Partner of the Year – ColabIT

DCG Silver Partner of the Year – Network Configuration

PCG Gold Partner of the Year – PCG Gold Partner of the Year

DCG Gold Partner of the Year – Techtight

PCG Platinum Partner of the Year – TCM

DCG Platinum Partner of the Year – Datacentrix

Commercial SADC Partner of the Year – Tessa Chutturdharry

DCG SADC Partner of the Year – Kenac Computer Systems

PCG Distributor Award – Rectron

DCG Distributor Award – First Distribution

PCG Services Partner of the Year – Digital Generation

DCG Services Partner of the Year – TCM

Consumer Campaign of the Year – Evetech

Consumer Gold Partner of the Year – MTN

Consumer SADC Partner of the Year – Furnmart / Homecorp

Consumer Platinum Partner of the Year – SOS Mobile

Consumer Distributor of the Year – Rectron

Service Champion of the Year – Serena Emeri

Consumer Champion of the Year – Jaco Oosthuizen – Rectron

DCG Champion of the Year – Etienne Smith – TCM

Commercial Deal of the Year – Metro Computers and Pinnacle

PCG Commercial Champion of the Year – Jaco Oosthuizen – Rectron

Industry Exec of the Year – Pierre Spies – Alviva Holdings