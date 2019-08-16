React Native Developer

Join this amazing forward-thinking small team of Mobile Developers to help build out new features and maintain some already written code at this well-established data analytics concern within the agricultural sector. There is already an app in place which allows clients to collect their required data. The app was built using React Native and innovative ideas are needed to enhance the app and to add value to the day to day operations of the clients.

2+ years experience building in cross-platform mobile frameworks (React Native, Java and/or Swift)

Engineering Degree is highly beneficial

A good amount of grit to survive a start-up environment

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

