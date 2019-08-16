Small businesses don’t collaborate effectively when technology fails them

Working beyond physical boundaries is the promise of collaboration tools, but research shows that too few workers know where to go online to engage with partners or peers.

Unveiling a host of Cisco collaboration tools for small businesses, Westcon-Comstor is providing qualified and cost-effective workforce technologies that promote and foster human to human contact and engagement – leveraging technology.

“Gartner recently reported in a global study it conducted that only 16% of workers make daily use of collaboration tools. This shows a huge disconnect, whether that is because of education, access or ease of use, it is hard to tell. But it does highlight that as an industry we are falling short in unpacking the value of collaboration solutions,” states Louise Taute, Comstor director: Southern Africa at Westcon-Comstor.

“The businesses who gain the most from collaborative solutions that work, is small business. Because they require the flexibility of movement and the freedom that collaborative workspaces, business social networks, unified communication, workstream and content collaboration as well as communication platforms promise. They also know that these tools can make their lives easier,” she adds.

With the Cisco Small Business Collaboration solutions, Westcon-Comstor is providing resellers with a collaborative toolkit that answers on the promise of team collaboration, on any device and that goes beyond physical boundaries. The solution includes: online meetings platforms, meeting devices and cloud calling, as well as myriad physical solutions that support the creation of huddle spaces.

The Cisco Small business meeting solutions include Cisco Webex Teams (formerly Cisco Spark), Cisco Webex and Cisco Webex Room devices. Growing in popularity Cisco Webex Teams is a simple, highly secure space to create, share, and get things done–together. The Cisco Webex video devices and range of Cisco Webex Room solutions, fully support all implementations of Webex and enable a fully immersive video and audio environment.

For the smaller business looking to better communicate, there are also a range of cisco small business phone and video solutions, these support IP telephony, cloud calling, fully feature voice over IP and easy-to-use voice and video conferencing.

“In 2018 the Gartner report for meeting rooms highlighted that more people use Webex Meetings than all other vendors combined. In our mind this is largely due to the fact that the solution is easy to deploy, cost effective to use and because it is so pervasive it is easy to connect across teams and customers.

“Collaboration is not just a nice thing to do. By fostering a collaborative environment, you can drive better bottom line results which is exactly what we are aiming to arm our Westcon-Comstor resellers with when delivering Cisco collaboration solutions for small business,” ends Taute.