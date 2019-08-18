Senior Business Analyst

Our client – a mutinational financial services organisation seeks for a Senior Business Analyst

Purpose of Job:

The Senior Business Analyst is responsible for operational effectiveness and excellence of the business. The incumbent will design and document solutions and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business.

The Senior Business analyst is required to coordinate larger units of operations and contribute to strategic planning by tackling areas that are problematic, sensitive, and strategic in terms of achieving business objectives. The incumbent is further required to produce the required deliverables on a number of keys projects for the business unit/s and the company at any respective point in time.

The Senior Business Analyst will need to work towards being a functional expert on the specified applications and will be a point of contact between the business units and IT Teams. The Senior Business Analyst will also be required to assist with enhancing and developing the Business Analysis practice and competency at Curo and to assist with coaching and mentoring more junior Business Analysts.

Specific duties

– Produce Business Cases for new initiatives determining the desirability, feasibility and viability of proposed ideas

– Analyse and report on business processes

– Analyse business systems and processes

– Contribute to cost efficiencies

– Apply Design Thinking methods to understand Client’s needs as well as exploring opportunities to solve their needs

– Ensure continuous Process improvement to enable effective operational processes

– Document Epic Statements, breaking the scope down into Features and User Stories with input from all stakeholders

– Assist in developing the timeline for new Initiatives by collaborating with the delivery team in defining priorities and release cycles

– Be part of an agile development team, attending Scrum meetings and daily stand-ups, fulfilling the role of a Product Owner where needed

– Be willing to drive team deliverables by managing Kanban boards

– Investigate, analyse and document future processes, business rules and data components depending on what’s required for the initiative in progress

– Review technical documentation and alignment to business requirements

– Communicate with the developers to walk through specification, design and changes

– Provide support in test preparation and execution

– Assist with training of business for the new process(es) or system(s)

– Ensure Customer/Client excellence through Interaction with internal and external customers throughout all business activities

– Manage Business Analyst project deliverables

Minimum Role Requirements

– National Certificate

– Relevant IT or Business related qualification

– FTI or equivalent Business Analyst Certification

– Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology (Ideal)

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a business analyst

– Good written and verbal communication skills

– Previous experience in applying SAFe and Design Thinking frameworks as well as Agile delivery methods.

– Excellent stakeholder management

– Facilitation and Presentations

– Highly collaborative and transparent

– Highly analytical on conceptual and detailed level

– Innovative / resourceful / problem solving & deadline driven

– Strong ability to create and maintain high quality documents (charts, workflows, spreadsheets, etc.)

– Positive, results-driven and solution minded team player

– Sound decision making skills

– Self-managed

– A flexible approach and the ability to work under pressure

