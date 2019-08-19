Canon G-Series ink tank printers available in SA, SADC

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the immediate availability of Canon’s new G-Series range that is optimised for smaller business environments which require extensive functionality coupled with affordability.

The Canon Pixma G6040 is a multi-function colour printer that offers scan and copy capability, and a practical front facing tilt-able panel with two-line LCD. The single-function Pixma G5040 is colour printer with Ethernet for secure network connections and WiFi for smart device connectivity.

Optimised for low running costs, Canon’s PIXMA GM2040 is a single function black and white refillable ink tank printer that delivers high productivity for businesses with mainly mono printing requirements. For minimal colour printing, a colour cartridge can be inserted.

David Ah-Tow, Canon product specialist at DCC, comments: ‘Each printer is designed for the demands of frequent office use with great features such as mess-free ink bottles, high-yield ink tanks and a wide array of connectivity options. The Canon G-series printers are designed to be excellent alternative office workhorses.”

All three printers maximise productivity with auto double-sided printing and a 350-sheet plain paper capacity, minimising paper refills and cutting expenditure on paper. Also,

when ink runs low, use Canon’s squeeze-free ink bottles, designed for a quick refill to minimise printing downtime.

Canon Pixma G-Series features:

Pixma G6040:

* Integrated ink tanks

* Four high-yield refillable ink tanks

* High page yield

* 18,000 pages from 3 black ink bottles or 7,700 pages from a set of colour inks

* 350-sheet capacity

* Large plain paper capacity split between the 250-sheet front cassette and 100-sheet rear feed

* Print, copy and scan

Pixma G5040:

* Integrated ink tanks

* Four high-yield refillable ink tanks

* High page yield

* 18,000 pages from 3 black ink bottles or 7,700 pages from a set of colour inks

* 350-sheet capacity

* Large plain paper capacity split between the 250-sheet front cassette and 100-sheet rear feed

* Colour print

Pixma GM2040:

* Integrated ink tank

* High-yield refillable ink tank

* High page yield

* 18,000 pages from 3 black ink bottles

* 350-sheet capacity

* Large plain paper capacity split between the 250-sheet front cassette and 100-sheet rear feed

* Black & white print.

Canon’s newly formulated dedicated pigment black ink produces crisp, sharp and clear document text. Plus, the PIXMA G6040 and PIXMA G5040 can print vibrant borderless photos in sizes up to A4, and 4×6-inch photos in approximately 37 seconds.

Small business can also remotely monitor each of these printers with Canon’s Management Information Base, available online. The system enables ink levels and print counts to be checked from a single location – ink bottles and paper can therefore be re-ordered before it runs out.

The Canon PIXMA G6040 and PIXMA G5040 are compatible with multiple new media, including magnetic photo paper, sticky backed photo paper and 3.5″ x 3.5″ square photo paper.