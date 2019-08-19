Huawei takes on the Wall Street Journal

Huawei has issued a legal letter to The Wall Street Journal, alleging false statements in a report published on August 14st (ET) that it says damage Huawei’s reputation and business interests across the globe.

In the letter, Huawei states the report descibing Huawei’s alleged involvement with government cybersecurity forces in Uganda and Zambia is neither a fair nor a responsible representation of Huawei’s legitimate business activities in these countries.

“Huawei is especially disappointed in the article and video and radio podcast in light of the information Huawei provided to you during your research for this article, including its email communications from June 19,” the letter states.

According to the letter, those email communications included specific information that a number of the statements in the Article about Huawei’s alleged involvement with government cybersecurity forces were demonstrably false.

“Based on Huawei’s June 19 email and other information it provided to you, it is reasonable to conclude that you knew that these sources were not reliable. As a result, and at a minimum, the Journal published these false statements in reckless disregard of their veracity,” says the letter.

Huawei states in the letter that it takes these statements about its business seriously as they have and will continue to damage Huawei’s reputation and business interests across the globe.

Huawei reserves all rights and claims in this regard and will defend its conduct and reputation.

The legal demand letter sent to the WSJ by Huawei’s law firm can be read here: https://www.huawei.com/en/facts/voices-of-huawei/a_legal_demand_letter_to_the_wall_street_journal