Make the switch to solar

The Duxbury Solar Switch was designed to cater for remote locations where electricity is not freely available. It is ideal for locations like mines, construction sites, game farms, forestry, solar and wind farms and mission-critical installation where load shedding is frequent.

The DUX106SPS is a six-port Unmanaged Gigabit POE switch that offers five Gigabit POE ports and one SFP port. The switch supports various PoE outputs on each port with a total budget of 75W, suitable for IEEE802.3af at compatible powered devices (PDs).

The switch is designed from industrial-strength material with low power usage and a fan-less design. The working temperature supports -20°C to 65°C, making it ideal for various harsh environments.

Input support is either 12V or 24V from Solar panels, batteries (lead-acid or Lithium) and normal AC/DC power supplies.

The solar switch is designed to offer low power consumption and has industrial components with a 100% aging test. There is no fan to ensure a mute design with a cooling hole on the side. These features make the switch stable and reliable in harsh environments.

The network interface includes:

* All-gigabit interface, up to 12G bandwidth;

* 1 x 60w POE++ port;

* 2 x 802.3af/at max 30w ports;

* 2 x 48V/24V adaptive POE interface, supports active POE and passive PD, max 25w; and

* 1 x SFP fibre port.