Mogalakwena streamlines operational requirements

Anglo American Platinum’s Mogalakwena Complex near Mokopane in Limpopo province, the world’s largest open-pit platinum mine, has deployed numerous business improvement initiatives over the years to reduce costs to among the lowest in the world.

One successful initiative is Mogalakwena’s partnership with Passport 360, which it adopted in June 2015 to streamline the onboarding process of new contractors, and ensuring compliance with health and safety regulations.

Passport 360’s health and safety cloud-based platform allows organisations to optimise their administration, health and safety, procurement, and compliance requirements in an integrated online environment.

The main aim of Passport 360 is to improve overall organisational efficiency from the moment the first contractor is engaged, all the way to the end of the project lifecycle. Clients include leading blue-chip companies such as WBHO, Concor, Anglo American, De Beers, and Thyssenkrupp.

“We have been deploying the Passport 360 solution for all of our contractor onboarding requirements for the past four years. This solution has allowed us to leverage the ability to manage compliance. Passport 360 provides a system that lends structure, in addition to approvals by line management and reporting tools to know the status of our onboarding compliance. It allows contractors to upload their competencies and medical certificates remotely, without having to travel to and from the mine itself,” says Yolande Koekemoer, contractor management co-ordinator of the Mogalakwena Complex at Anglo American Platinum.

The benefits of Passport 360 include companies being able to track their training and medical expiry dates. They can also upload equipment and link them to an individual, and pull extensive reports and maintain compliance. The section called Vendor Match offers the option of searching for employees when there are any vacancies.

Workflows can be processed, enabling electronical approval of forms, documents, and access request forms, etc. Policies and procedures can be placed on Passport 360 for easy access, while contracting partners can also post their own policies and procedures on their profile for their own use. Messages can be sent to contracting partners by the contractor management department, and all can read these via their own system. Messages can also be sent by contracting partners to their own employees using their Passport 360 profile internally.

“Our solution ensures transparency, productivity, and efficiency within the procurement and onboarding process. We aim to change and improve processes by applying technology that results in better and more sustainable outcomes for all our clients and stakeholders,” Siobhan Whitehead, Director and Co-Founder of Passport 360, explains.

“We have a very close working relationship with the team at Passport 360. The team is always on the ball, and willing to carry out any level of customisation we need specific to our own operational requirements. The service support has been exemplary, and this has made the entire solution so much more user-friendly and effective,” Koekemoer concludes.