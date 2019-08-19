Partners can accelerate Azure business with Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa is assisting partners to accelerate their Microsoft Azure business with the launch of its interactive Azure Virtual Vault.

Designed to assist customers in driving Azure competencies, facilitate training and increase business growth, the digital experience is a simplified gamified way to demystify Azure and attain rewards along the journey.

“Our Azure Virtual Vault provides gamified assessment of partner competencies around a range of specific Azure workloads. It is an engaging and interactive means by which partners can attain a deeper understanding of Azure and receive rewards after specific training is completed, and workloads are unlocked within the vault,” says Tidiane Lo, director at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are taking partner engagement to the next level by simplifying the sometimes-daunting process of training on Azure workloads. Resellers can unlock business rewards in the form of free assessments, Marketing as a Service, access to technical expertise to name but a few.”

Open to all Westcon-Comstor resellers, the Azure Virtual Vault takes the user on a journey of understanding and learning of the technology layers and workloads within Azure. Each stage within the process is linked to a reward and partners can navigate and track their progress within the online portal. Key sections of the Vault include garnering better knowledge of Azure and its benefits through its Pizza-as-a-Service journey that extend the types and uses of Azure when deploying different cloud computing models for clients, as well as specific training on four pre-determined Azure workloads.

The primary workloads loaded within the Azure Virtual Vault include Migrating Virtual Machines to Azure, Azure Backup and Site Recovery, Building a Modern Datawarehouse and Azure IOT. Each workload includes a gamified assessment, which when complete unlocks a first round of rewards, once all assessments are complete, partners are provided with a code to try and crack the Azure Virtual Vault which is filled with a host of high-value rewards.

“Resellers no longer want to be tied to pre-defined training sessions and prefer flexibility to complete modules at their own pace. Our Azure Virtual Vault is an innovative digital reseller programme that offers a fun and engaging way to fast track Azure knowledge and unlock business opportunities. It allows a reseller to learn, engage, grow their Azure business and earn rewards,” ends Lo.