SA, Tanzania commit to economic co-operation

South Africa and Tanzania have committed to deepen and strengthen economic ties through expanded trade and investment with a goal of achieving decent livelihoods in both countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Tanzanian counterpart, President John Pombe Magufuli, have agreed to work together to ensure economic growth and advance peace and stability in the two countries.

Ramaphosa undertook his first State Visit since being elected President in May 2019 to the United Republic of Tanzania from 14 to 15 August 2019.

During their bilateral discussions, the Presidents Ramaphosa and Magufuli exchanged views on bilateral, continental and global issues. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to co-operate more closely on multilateral issues.

On bilateral economic relations, President Ramaphosa says: “I firmly believe that much can still be achieved to further expand our cooperation, particularly in sectors such as energy, mining development, mineral beneficiation, economic infrastructure, tourism, agro-processing, education and healthcare.”

He also encourages the enhancement of cultural exchanges in order to promote people-to-people relations.

The Heads of State agreed that the second session of the South Africa-Tanzania Binational Commission would be hosted in South Africa in 2019 on a date to be agreed.

The leaders also note with satisfaction the coming into effect of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – an ambitious initiative to accelerate intracontinental trade and advance economic integration.

Addressing the South Africa-Tanzania Business Forum, the two leaders called on their respective business communities to work together to achieve inclusive growth and development.

To promote rapid industrialisation and development, they agreed on the need to enhance the ease of doing business in the two countries.

Ramaphosa says: “South Africa is ready and prepared to craft a new partnership model with Tanzania, where government and business work together to clear the way for more investment to flow between our two countries.”

Following his State Visit, President Ramaphosa led the South African delegation to the 39th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held under the theme “A Conducive Business Environment for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development”, held in Dar es Salaam.

The Summit provided an opportunity for Heads of State and Government to be apprised on the overall implementation of the SADC work programme, including the Revised Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (2015-2020) and the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap.

The Summit was also updated on the status of the region’s economy, health, and food security and provided policy direction about future strategic work of SADC and the SADC post 2020 Agenda.

Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of regional economic integration and further emphasised the need to work towards the advancement of economic integration as envisaged by the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and for the promotion and advancement of the public-private sector partnerships.

During the SADC Troika Summit of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, in his capacity as the SADC facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, President Ramaphosa presented a final report on the facilitation process to the SADC Heads of State.

He noted with great appreciation progress made towards the implementation of the reforms required for transformation in the mountain kingdom.

Rmaphoas also commended the passing of enabling legislation for the establishment of the National Reforms Authority which is entrusted with implementing the decisions of the National Dialogue and the reform processes.