Senior Developer

We are looking for the following tech stack:

Junior – Senior C#Developers (C# MVC ASP.net, SQL, HTML, CSS, Javascripts, JQuery, SOAP / REST, JSON, LINQ inc)

Junior – Senior PHP Developers (PHP, HTML, CSS, Javascript, CakePHP, JQuery, MySQL, Docker, NodeJS, Jasper resporting services, Laravel)

Junior – Senior Front End Developers (HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery)

Junior – Senior Integrations Developer (C# or Java, FTP, Linux, PostgreSQL, SOAP / Rest, JSON, XML, Tomcat, RabbitMQ

