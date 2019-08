Service Desk Technician

The role is a T1/T2 with he following core skills;

Helpdesk call loggingmanagement of own tickets

First line resolution skills

Active Directory administration

ExchangeOffice 365 administration

Mimecast basic administration

Symantec basic administration

Application Deployment

Patch Deployment

Remote support

Network and Security skills advantageous

Working hours are 9-17:30 as it supports a UK based organisation.

Learn more/Apply for this position