What3words makes location tracking easier for ER24

Location technology from what3words has been rolled out to emergency medical care provider ER24, enabling faster response times in case of an incident.

Using a what3words address in an emergency gives callers a simple way to describe precisely where they need help, and allow ER24 to get resources straight to the scene.

what3words is a programme that has divided the world into 3m squares and given each one a unique three-word address.

For example, ///rally.latches.steams indicates a precise spot in the Johannesburg Botanical gardens.

The app is free to download for both iOS and Android, or by browser, and works offline.

The what3words address format is consistent anywhere in the world, and available in 36 languages including isiZulu, Afrikaans and isiXhosa.

In an emergency situation, identifying precisely where help is needed is critical – and this can be near impossible if you are in an area with no address or if that address isn’t good enough to describe exactly where you are. Even a pin on a user’s smartphone could be less than useful in a remote area, or one with inadequate coverage.

In South Africa, the solution can be particularly effective for emergencies in informal settlements, farms, beaches, the coastline or rural areas where it can be complex, imprecise and difficult to communicate location without any addresses or points of reference nearby. And even in a well-addressed town or city, the person in distress may not be familiar with their surroundings, or able to share a location with accuracy.

“Some of the informal settlements we get called out to do not have street names,” explains Jaco Kaalsen of ER24 Bloemfontein. “Usually, someone will meet us at a particular landmark and show us how to get from there.

“But having an application that will be able to take us to the exact spot will curb having to drive up and down a road in search of the scene. It will make a change to our response times and make our jobs a little easier too.”

Ben Johnson, CEO of ER24’s, adds: “As the premier private emergency medical care provider in South Africa, we value technology and innovation and therefore we continue to strive to stay ahead of the curve. We are pleased to be the first private emergency medical service in South Africa to partner with what3words.

Lyndsey Duff, South African country manager of what3words, says: “Being in urgent need of help and not being able to describe your accurate location can be incredibly stressful for the person involved, and a really difficult situation for ER24.

“By using what3words, everyone has a reliable and simple way to talk about location, which has broader implications on not only emergency services, but day-to-day life. It makes it easier to meet up with friends in a crowded place, guide guests to a parking lot, receive deliveries without the need to provide extra directions and explore rural areas without an address.”