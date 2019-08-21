Head: IT / ICT Specialist (12-month contract)

Main purpose of the role:To provide information technology services to the organisation. The services include ICT strategies, disaster recovery plans, continuous research and development ICT solutions for the organisation’s operations and core business. Carry out any other reasonable duty as requested.Minimum requirements:- Relevant IT Diploma / BTech / Degree- Relevant post-graduate qualification, in line with IT / ICT- 5+ years with in-depth knowledge in ICT networks and systems, and sound knowledge of ICT technical infrastructure- 5+ years with in-depth knowledge in ICT strategies, governance and development- Proven experience in database administration and report writingPerformance Areas:Planning, Development and Reporting:- Plan and implement for information technology strategies, services and solutions- Ensure adequate ICT Governance, Information Security, Disaster Recovery- Ensure the development, implementation and maintenance of an effective IT infrastructure and environment in the organisation- Development of IT awareness / education role- Identify ICT solutions to streamline operations and the organisation’s products- Provide monthly reports on the status of ICT, new developments, rollout project status, errors handled, security, annual performance indicators and budget of the division.- Design and script reports to provide business information to user departments from existing systems.Procurement:- Assist with IT procurement on an ongoing basis- Prepare needs analysis, with estimated budgets and timeframes for all ICT and Communication related needs.- Analyse, track and report on ICT and Communication related costs monthly with recommendations.- Ensure that ICT Solutions procured are effective and operational within the required timeframes as per the SCM advertisements.- Ensure that ICT service providers provide the necessary support (deliverable and quality) by managing the service level agreements and preparing monthly reports to user departments.Information Maintenance:- Ensure the maintenance of information technology service levels- Ensure that information capturing is up to date, complete and properly monitored.- Ensure that all data is verified and reconciles across systems.- Ensure that data is properly stored and backed up.- Manage the internet and intranet and ensure that the communication portals are in place, working and updated at least monthly.System Management:- Ensure the availability of systems, communication and applications at all times at the expected levels to support service delivery.- Manage the configuration of systems applications – Manage user access and ICT governanceSupport:- Provide both internal support and technology updates to enable the growth of the fund and enable streamlining of processes- Ensure that technical assistance is provided to computer system users- Manage the IT processes, services and procedures and ensure provision of IT support within the organisation- Ensure that all reports, statements and systems functionalities are operational, timely and properly governed- Ensure that users have the necessary equipment in working order to fulfil their duties.- Abide by IT best practice policies, procedures and governance guidelines for Agency’sHealth, Safety and Environment:- Ensure that Health, Safety and Environment policies and procedures are adhered to at all times

