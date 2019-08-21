IsoMetrix acquired to create NOSA partnership

The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm with $223-billion of assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in IsoMetrix, a world-leading environmental, health and safety (EHS) software vendor, through its $698-million Carlyle Africa (Buyout) Fund.

Madison Park Group served as exclusive financial advisor to IsoMetrix on the transaction and existing shareholders and management retain a significant stake in the business.

This investment will equip IsoMetrix for further growth, enabling the company to compete more aggressively for outright leadership within the EHS and integrated risk management software arena through accelerated software development.

The acquisition also offers synergies with occupational health and safety (OHS) risk management solutions provider NOSA – another recent Carlyle Group acquisition.

IsoMetrix and NOSA will continue to operate independently. However, they will collaborate in developing and cross-selling to enterprise clients across mining, oil & gas, power and transport sectors offering a suite of technology-enabled managed solutions designed to address environmental and occupational health and safety risks.

By working together, IsoMetrix and NOSA, with more than 1,000 client deployments across the world, will pioneer the development of digital EHS managed services to cross-sell EHS and risk software to both IsoMetrix and NOSA’s global customer base, empowering companies across industries to achieve a proactive view of integrated risk to achieve safer, more resilient business models.

IsoMetrix has offices in South Africa, the USA, Canada and Australia and was recently included in the 2019 Verdantix EHS Leaders Quadrant. The Carlyle Group will support the continued growth of IsoMetrix and NOSA through its Sub-Saharan Africa fund and its global network.

As companies face increased scrutiny of their environmental, social and governance performance, IsoMetrix is well-positioned to provide relevant metrics, data-driven insights and expert advice on sustainability and corporate responsibility.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.