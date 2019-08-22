Moscow starts testing on 5G pilot zone

The first pilot zone of the 5G communication standard has been launched in Moscow. Tverskaya Street – from the Kremlin to the Garden Ring falls under the solid outdoor coverage of the first 5G pilot area.

“5G development agreements were signed with the four largest mobile network operators in Russia,” says Eduard Lysenko, Minister of the Government of Moscow and head of the Department of Information Technologies. “They suggest implementation of the pilot projects aimed at the development of the new digital technologies and communication services in Moscow, that aim to open up fundamentally new opportunities.

“A higher data transfer rate along with broader bandwidth will encourage the development of the Internet of things, autonomous transport, remote medicine and many other cutting-edge technologies that will make the lives of citizens even more comfortable.”

The first Russian 5G zone was deployed in the center of Moscow in the 28 GHz band in the NSA (Non-standalone) mode, which allows deploying 5G in LTE networks and simplifies the implementation of the latest standard at the initial stage.

The networks of the new generation will be implemented in VDNH park, Vorobyovy Gory and in the Skolkovo Innovation Center in partnership with the Russian “Big Four” operators. Business and residents will have the opportunity to test new 5G-based services, while the telecom providers test the technology itself.

5G is the new generation of standards for mobile networks. The technology features high data transfer rates, large capacities and ultra-reliable connections with low latency which is crucial for development of Internet of things. For the first time 5G technology was applied in Moscow during the World Cup in 2018.