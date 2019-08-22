New app streamlines property buying

AIM Brokerage has launched a revolutionary real estate web based application that lets property investors view, consider and reserve properties using their smart devices.

The app can be accessed by both Android and Apple devices off the Mzuri website.

The app was favourably received when recently previewed at the Property Buyers Show where AIM Brokerage showcased the R900-million Mzuri residential estate in Somerset West. The mixed residential estate features 68 freestanding homes, 32 townhouses and 136 sectional title apartments. The designs of the freestanding homes and townhouses allow for various options and/or extensions to fit their lifestyle or economic circumstances, these flexible designs ultimately allowing buyers to grow into their homes. Prices start from R1 195 000 for apartments, R1 895 000 for townhouses and R2 395 000 for freestanding homes.

The app is interfaced with the Mzuri website and provides a real ime interactive, convenient and secure way of transacting and guides the user through the various offerings with an interactive site map, floor plans, finishes and plot specific information. A bond repayment calculator is also available to assist the purchaser on his/her monthly bond repayments.

Upon confirmation of interest in a particular property all necessary supporting documentation (OTP, Annexures, Constitution, Estate Rules etc) is automatically sent to the purchaser together with a reservation form enabling the purchaser to reserve the chosen property subject to completion of a formal OTP and transmittance of the necessary FICA Documents. An instant message API (application programme interface) allows users the ability to engage with a real estate agent should they have specific queries.

According to Hannes du Plessis, GM of AIM Property Developments and AIM Brokerage, no other property app provides this level of interaction and document management.

“Today’s buyers are well informed as they have access to extensive online property information. The app allows them to browse and review various options in their own time. As soon as the OTP and supporting documents have been received by the seller the app is automatically updated to showcase that the property is under offer/sold and as such no longer available for purchase.

“It’s all about convenience and meeting the client’s needs. Many of our clients and investors are not locally based and the app ensures that they have the same level of virtual service as client’s physically engaging with our agents on site,” Du Plessis adds.

Prospective buyers can still directly speak to one of the specialist real estate agents or visit the onsite sales office.

AIM Brokerage developed the app over a three-month period and will be able to customise the app for other property developments without requiring the services of a web developer. “As long as the developer has a dedicated domain, we can link the app to their website backend based on the existing template. This offers a quick turnkey process that naturally guides prospective buyers through the process allowing them to find the perfect option to meet their needs,” explains Du Plessis.