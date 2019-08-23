Don’t let device deployment hamper your business transformation

Finally, that open vacancy has been filled. After a process of attracting interest, vetting candidates and picking the best among the rest, a new employee has arrived at your company. They are ready and hungry to go from day one.

By Jonathan Ryall, client solutions field marketing manager at Dell Technologies

But they don’t get a device until day 5 or 10 or even later. When they do, it’s often not as useful as anyone expected. The applications are generic, the type of device didn’t take their role into consideration and it can’t even do half the things they require from it.

Ten or more years ago, these were not major considerations. But devices were not as commonplace and role-centric as they are today. Work habits were also very different. Back then, we all mostly stayed in offices. But today, 81% of employees engage with work outside of their offices and 76% work in two or more places.

This requires a new way of managing workspaces, including devices, applications and user enrolment. It’s not just about efficiency, but also the future: companies that can get the workspace dynamic right are 3 times more likely to be digital transformation leaders. This makes sense: if your workforce is engaged and appreciative of modern technologies, they will carry the change with them.

But that can’t be done if you are still waiting a week to provision devices that are chosen for their convenience and not purpose. Why does this happen? IT departments simply don’t have the time to address every nuanced user need that is sent their way. Anything from resetting passwords to granting VPN access to installing applications takes time – multiply that over dozens or hundreds of employees and it’s amazing IT gets anything done at all.

Dell Technologies saw this problem and, in collaboration with VMWare, developed a solution that ticks all of the above boxes and more. Dell Unified Workspace is a holistic device, application and user management service, built and integrated with VMWare’s Workspace One platform.

It’s a strategy that supports all devices and gives users a consistent experience: provisioning and deploying the right devices with the right services to the right people. The processes dictating who gets what are automated, thus freeing IT’s resources while at the same time ensuring employees can hit the ground running from day one.

Unified Workspace is secure thanks to further collaboration with Secureworks. We all know that giving users access to any data on any device creates a much larger attack surface. It’s another reason why provisioning of devices, applications and access is so slow. But Unified Workspace offers a complete solution to these problems. Backed by ProSupport, it meets the ultimate goal: to take away the pain of end-user IT deployment without increasing risk.

The greatest digital strategies ever conceived are useless if your workforce can’t do their job effectively. A trivial issue such as deploying devices or services can undo business transformation. But with Unified Workspace, that is in the past.