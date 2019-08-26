Citrix to offer desktop as a service solution

Citrix Systems has launched Citrix Managed Desktops, a cloud-hosted offering that enables organisations – regardless of their size or IT expertise – to provision Windows-based applications and desktops from the cloud to any device, anywhere in a simple, unified manner.

“Work today isn’t confined to physical offices or traditional devices. It happens around the clock and globe on everything from PCs and laptops to phones, tablets and even watches,” says Carisa Stringer, senior director: product marketing, desktop and applications group at Citrix. “With Citrix Managed Desktops, organizations can quickly and easily provide employees with access to their individual desktops and all the applications and corporate resources they need to do their jobs and perform at their best.”

A turnkey service delivered in collaboration with a robust ecosystem of Citrix partners, Citrix Managed Desktops provides everything needed to securely deliver Windows desktops and applications with simplicity and speed.

Using the solution, administrators can simplify day-to-day operations and:

* Quickly provision desktops to both internal and external users such as contract or seasonal workers to ensure resources are accessed in a secure manner.

* Rapidly scale virtual desktops to meet changing demands such as an influx of new users from a merger or acquisition.

* Easily integrate Azure-hosted virtual desktops with on-premises Active Directory and other corporate resources.

* Efficiently deploy and manage workloads in multiple regions to ensure apps and desktops are closest to end users and optimize performance and user experience.

Leveraging a built-in multi-tenant management user interface, Citrix partners can build customized services directly on top of Citrix Managed Desktops, creating additional value across vertical markets.