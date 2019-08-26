Fincheck.co.za invests in FundingHub

Fincheck.co.za, which began in 2016 so consumers could compare financial services products, has taken over the full management and equity in FundingHub.

This makes Fincheck the country’s biggest financial comparison site as well as the biggest lead aggregator having signed on 71 banks, lenders and insurers.

FundingHub.co.za offers 30 alternative lenders and banks able to meet the needs of South African SMEs looking for finance to grow their businesses. The business started two years ago and has attracted average loan sizes of R300 000, with the largest loan being R72 million. SMEs who apply for funding on FundingHub.co.za need to have been in business for a minimum of 12 months and need R1-million annual turnover.

Michael Bowren, CEO of Fincheck, comments: “FundingHub allows SMEs to apply in under six minutes for business finance, comparing multiple accredited finance providers and to make the most appropriate choice based on their business needs. There are many different forms of finance available to SMEs. This makes it difficult for them to choose which lender is best suited to their business needs.

“For instance, a business may not know whether it needs equipment finance, unsecured or secured term loans, overdrafts, lines of credit, debtor finance, merchant cash advances or credit cards. Free-to-use and independent, FundingHub, makes this really simple by filtering options and offering quotes from the most appropriate funders for their business.”

Fincheck is a gold member of AlphaCode, Rand Merchant Investment Holdings’ (RMI) incubation, acceleration and investment vehicle for early-stage businesses which can disrupt the financial services industry.

Dominique Collett, head of AlphaCode, notes: “Business finance has come a long way since the days when SMEs had to approach their business bank manager, who didn’t know their business, who wanted a great deal of information and then would take around five months to revert with a no. Many of the fintechs on the FundingHub platform can put money in a business account within 24 hours.”

Once the SME completes the application with one of FundingHub’s lenders, the lender will make an offer. The SME is able to apply to more than one lender and select the most suitable.

Fincheck’s core offering continues, allowing consumers to compare business finance, business insurance, personal finance, life insurance, funeral cover, vehicle finance and insurance, debt consolidation and counselling as well as allowing a complete health check via MyFincheck.