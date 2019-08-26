Fujitsu, Nutanix joint solution gets SAP HANA certification

Fujitsu is enabling the full integration of mission-critical SAP HANA deployments on hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) based on Nutanix Enterprise Cloud on PRIMERGY to unlock simplified management, higher performance and increased scalability across both private and hybrid clouds.

Traditionally deployed as a standalone technology, SAP HANA has been directly coupled with dedicated storage. Fujitsu is using the Nutanix-based hyper-converged infrastructure offering to promote the full integration of SAP HANA into wider data centre infrastructures.

This integration allows for more simplified management and greater scalability of SAP HANA workloads via a solution that is fully virtualised – meaning that operating systems and hosted software are run on top of virtual hardware.

Running SAP and non-SAP workloads on a common, software-defined platform boosts performance for data-rich business applications such as the in-memory data analytics applications enabled by SAP HANA. Nutanix Enterprise Cloud on Primergy optimises the use of data center resources across workloads and allows businesses to more flexibly scale their SAP landscapes as needed.

Computing power and storage can be extended simultaneously by adding new nodes, while highly integrated, automated, cloud-like operations further reduces complexity and cost.

Now available globally, Nutanix Enterprise Cloud on PRIMERGY is an integrated system that combines the market-leading Nutanix Enterprise Cloud software with the power, energy efficiency and reliability of Fujitsu Primergy servers.

The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud is software-defined, meaning that the management and control of the networking, storage and/or data center infrastructure is automated by intelligent software rather than by infrastructure hardware.

Optimised for SAP HANA and delivered as a SAP-certified, turnkey infrastructure, Nutanix Enterprise Cloud software scales to accommodate business growth. Simple out-of-the-box deployment significantly speeds up the creation of software-defined, multi-hypervisor environments from private cloud to the network edge – meeting the demands of a hyper-agile enterprise IT infrastructure for the digital age.

Fujitsu is the single point of contact for hardware and Nutanix HCI support for the joint solution, offering additional services including system optimisation and system health checks for customers’ individual landscapes. The end-to-end offering includes dedicated backup solutions via data protection appliances that are deeply integrated with the Nutanix hyper-converged infrastructure software solution and boast a range of features such as all-in-one backup, multi-cloud backup and recovery, and multi-cloud and hypervisor data migration.