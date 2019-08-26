Intel expands 10th Gen family

Intel has introduced eight additional 10th Gen Intel Core processors to the line-up announced earlier this month.

The new mobile PC processors (formerly code-named Comet Lake) are tailor-made to deliver increased productivity and performance scaling for demanding, multithreaded workloads while still enabling thin-and-light laptop and 2 in 1 designs with efficient battery life.

The lineup also includes Intel’s first 6-core processor in the U-series, faster CPU frequencies, faster memory interfaces and connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and broader scaling of Thunderbolt 3.

More than 90 additional designs based on the 10th Gen Intel Core processor family will hit the shelves for the holiday season.

“Our 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors provide customers with the industry-leading range of products that deliver the best balance of performance, features, power and design for their specific needs,” says Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice-president and GM of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group.

“From multitasking to everyday content creation, the newest additions to the family scale performance for even higher levels of productivity — in addition to offering best-in-class platform connectivity via Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3 that people expect with 10th Gen.”

The 10th Gen Intel Core processor family delivers a range of workload-optimised platforms to address diverse computing needs and experiences.

The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors leverage the improvements in intra-node optimisations on Intel’s highly optimised 14nm process technology that enable up to 16% overall performance gains and over 41% better productivity and multitasking on Microsoft Office 365* compared with the previous generation.

Additionally, they integrate the best wireless connectivity with Intel WiFi6 (Gig+)4 and support Thunderbolt 3, the fastest and most versatile port available.

Earlier this month, Intel launched the first products in 10th Gen Intel Core processor family, which were developed on the 10nm process technology and focus on bringing high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) to the PC at scale, a big leap forward in graphics performance and best-in-class connectivity. The new processors share the same leading platform connectivity, while expanding the family with processors for scaling performance and frequencies for modern productivity workloads.

The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors range from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7 and feature:

* Up to 6 cores and 12 threads;

* Up to 4.9 GHz max turbo frequency;

* Up to 12MB Intel Smart Cache;

* Configurable up to 25W for maximum performance (U-series);

* Configurable down to 4.5W for 4-core fanless designs (Y-series);

* Up to 1.15 GHz graphics frequency; and

* LPDDR4x, LPDDR3, DDR4 memory speed increase to 2666 MT/s.

Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) brings enhanced WPA3 security and is nearly 3-times faster. Systems with these processors also support Thunderbolt 3 controllers, enabling up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports, each capable of delivering power, download speeds of 40 Gb/s and connecting to the thousands of docks, displays and peripherals in the market, all via a single cable.

In addition, the new processors scale the number of designs optimized with Intel Adaptix Technology. Within Intel Adaptix Technology, Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology enables OEM partners to tune 10th Gen Intel Core processor-based systems to achieve even more performance — ranging from 8% to 12% on a typical system. On select designs, Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology now offers the first ever AI-based pre-trained algorithms to predict workloads and allow higher turbo burst when responsiveness is needed and extended time in turbo for sustained workloads.