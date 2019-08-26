Kaspersky appoints Tarsus Distribution

Kaspersky has signed on Tarsus Distribution as a new distributor for the brand’s portfolio of business to business and business to consumer product offerings in southern Africa.

The new distributor agreement forms part of Kaspersky’s growth pipeline for the local market, aimed at supporting the brand’s broader strategy of building a safer world that is immune to cyberthreats.

“We live in a world where technology connects us across platforms and borders like never before, opening up new possibilities for everyone,” says Riaan Badenhorst, GM for Kaspersky in Africa. “However, this digital reality also brings with it the risk of cybercrime and cyberthreats.

“Our product line is expanding to accommodate the digitally transforming world, to become a technology leader with an advanced and comprehensive portfolio of security solutions and services, for effective protection,.

“However, in order to do so, we need to partner with the right distributors, such as Tarsus Distribution, who can not only connect our offerings to channel resellers and subsequently businesses across the region, but who also support our end goal of building immunity against cyberthreats, where people and organisations can trust and use innovations without worry.”

Kaspersky research shows that, in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey (META) region, more than 150-million malware attacks occurred in Q1 alone. This represents an average of 1,6-million attacks per day, and an alarming 108% increase over Q1 2018.

Alan Hawkins, security and enterprise sales director at Tarsus Distribution, says: “A consistently growing cyberthreat landscape is resulting in a distributor network that understands the urgent need to keep innovation top of mind.

“Our agreement with Kaspersky helps us achieve this and allows us the opportunity to grow our existing Kaspersky partners, as well as recruit new partners by offering them solid profit margins, efficiency, specialisations and skills transfer. With this ease of doing business, resellers will be able to use these benefits to better support and secure their customers.”