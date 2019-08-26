MTN launches newly-revamped premium

MTN has announced the launch of new-and-improved premium MTN Sky plans – MTN Sky, MTN Sky VIP and MTN Sky Black – offering unlimited calls, unlimited SMSs and a significantly higher inclusive-data value from R999 PMx24.

As part of the plan, customers will receive exclusive access to Priority VIP Help Desk and travel discounts on flights and accommodation in partnership with Travelstart.

“Tailored for customers who spend a lot of time on their phones, the revamped proposition is underpinned by our commitment to give value back to our high-spend customers by developing plans that are innovative and offer premium benefits,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, executive for corporate affairs at MTN SA.

In addition to the unlimited calls, unlimited SMSs and increased data values, customers will also enjoy a double-up on data with Night Express and Anytime Data. In additional customers will still benefit from Entertainment Pass 14GB and 20GB Anytime Once-off data (valid for 30 days) on MTN Sky and Sky VIP plans.

“It’s about going above and beyond what customers have come to expect from service providers, while offering maximum value on contracts at all times,” continues O’Sullivan.

Only the data range differs from package to package – MTN Sky offers 30GB (15GB anytime and 15GB Night Express), MTN Sky VIP offers 50GB (25GB Anytime and 25GB Night Express) and MTN Sky Black offers uncapped data with a 100GB Fair Usage Policy.

The monthly sim-only subscriptions are R999, R1499 and R1999 respectively and are available on the latest devices, on first-time initiation.

“We are very excited about the revamped MTN Sky offerings, which was based on the realisation that our customers deserve the very best in the market. MTN Sky offers flexibility, choice and added-value, and gives our customers the opportunity to select a premium package that is most suited to their needs, usage and individual lifestyles”, says O’Sullivan.