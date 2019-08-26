Seacom, Sophos secure SMEs

Seacom has joined forces with Sophos to provide a next generation security solution called On-Premise Security to cost-conscious small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across South Africa.

Seacom’s On-Premise Security is a full-suite solution that uses Sophos’ XG Firewall as its foundation. It functions as an out the bo” security product, conveniently bundling all licences while combining essential functionality such as intrusion prevention, Web Application Firewall, and email security along with protection and control measures for web users and applications on the network.

Additional features include traffic shaping, to ensure optimal performance for those business-critical systems and applications, and comprehensive reporting with automatic identification of employees whose online behaviour might be exposing the organisation to risks.

Robert Marston, global head of product at Seacom, explains: “Although many smaller businesses buy into the ‘It won’t happen to me’ mindset, SMEs are as much at risk as big corporates when it comes to threats to their networks. The driving force behind On-Premise Security was to create a cost-effective solution to help South African SMEs improve their security posture with minimal effort on the customer’s part.”

On-Premise Security is a similar solution to Seacom’s pre-existing Hosted Security product, also delivered in conjunction with Sophos. This option is especially popular with enterprise customers looking to reliably transfer their digital operations to the cloud. Hosted Security is a next-generation firewall, implemented using NFV technology to leverage the power of cloud computing.

Marston adds: “We want to give our customers more choices that better align with their needs and budgets, and we realised that hosted solutions can be too expensive for some small companies. Working with Sophos allows Seacom to meet growing security demands in the SME sector by providing synchronised, next-generation cyber-threat protection for networks and endpoints for businesses of this size. With Sophos, we can deliver important cybersecurity and protection to our customers faster and more effectively.”

Pieter Nel, regional head: SADC at Sophos, comments, “With cyber threats evolving and changing daily, organisations of all sizes need a technology company that’s on the frontline of developing highly effective security solutions that are simple to use. We are committed to building a solid relationship with SEACOM, so that they can bring the most innovative and advanced IT security to their customers.”