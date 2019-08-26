Why your number port could be rejected

Port requests can be rejected, says ICTGlobe.com, while offering consumers advice for ensuring their number porting requests are always actioned by their telecoms providers.

The independent telco explains that South Africa launched number portability in 2006 with the ability of mobile users to port their telephone numbers between cellular networks.

Since then, more than 8-million people choosing to change their mobile network operator without losing their mobile number, according to ICASA.

Landline porting was later introduced, leading to further competition benefits for cash-strapped local telecoms consumers.

Number portability is today an ICT industry standard with VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) clients also enjoying the ability to switch providers while retaining their numbers.

“While most telecoms users are now familiar with the concept of number portability, few understand that port requests can – in fact – be rejected,” says Riaan van Stryp, GM of ICTGlobe.com. Fortunately, most reasons for this are admin-related and can easily be remedied.

“If incorrect information such as the wrong account number is provided, if the number being ported is not valid on the receiving network, or if the number has been suspended on the donor network then the port will be rejected,” explains Van Stryp.

Other reasons for port rejection that consumers may already be aware of include a post-paid account being in arrears or the number having been ported before within three calendar months.

“With there being over a dozen reasons for port rejection, consumers can help the process along by getting their ducks in a row and ensuring postpaid accounts are up-to-date and prepaid numbers haven’t been suspended due to inactivity,” he advises.

A simple check with the relevant donor operators’ call centre prior to actioning a port request is recommended.