Dimension Data debuts Workday HCM

Dimension Data has announced a partnership with Workday, with Britehouse, the digital business solutions arm of Dimension Data, responsible for implementing Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) for clients.

HCM is an important aspect to any business as it relates to people resource management. This is an essential business driver which helps to automate the most common processes and assists the business to focus on strategic outcomes while ensuring that competencies such as workforce acquisition, workforce management and workforce optimisation are met within the business.

Dimension Data was the first organisation to implement Workday HCM in South Africa and has helped to ensure the product meets local HCM needs. The company has partnered closely with Workday over the past few years in sharing their client experience with various businesses in South Africa.

As an official Workday HCM partner, Dimension Data and Britehouse offer general consulting services, including application consulting, technical, managed services and cloud services. This also includes end to end solution implementation and HCM journey mapping.

Workday HCM is a cloud people management system – cloud is an investment focus area for Britehouse – that improves workforce planning with real-time analytics and reporting that equips managers with robust, reliable data about their people and teams, and business leaders with clear insight into the entire workforce.

Ed Gassner, CEO of Britehouse, comments: “Britehouse has the relevant expertise and experience to implement Workday HCM in South Africa. Having been a client ourselves, we are able to understand client needs and provide a unique value proposition. We believe in sharing in our experience and we’re excited about working with future clients on their HCM journey.”

Britehouse’s future plans for Workday HCM in South Africa include employee journey mapping and landscape discovery, thus expanding the current solution offering.