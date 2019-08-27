Motor industry must gear up for digitalisation

The motor industry needs to come to grips with the fact that new competitors are the likes of Google, Netflix, Airbnb, Amazon, Uber Eats and Mr D Foof.

This is according to Ghana Msibi, CEO of WesBank Motor Division, speaking at the 2019 NAAMSA Automotive Conference, who says the motor industry industry could learn a lot from the way other brands are disrupting the industries in which they operated.

“There will always be original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive dealers, that won’t change. However, the way in which we as an industry do business must change in order to meet the needs of tomorrow’s customers, who are increasingly technologically savvy,” says Msibi.

More than 800 industry stakeholders attended this years’ conference which included representatives from OEMs, finance houses, industry bodies, automotive dealers and value added service providers, as well as 41 South African OEM CEOs.

According to Msibi, the current dealership model requires a seismic shift in the way it engages with consumers, and the industry needs to work together to find better ways of doing this. He reiterates that it isn’t a science and that the topic is broad.

He states that there is a heightened demand from customers at a personal level, and that these customers often measured their motor industry experiences based on their experiences with other industries, alluding to the fact that the likes of Google, Netflix, Airbnb, Amazon, Uber Eats and Mr D Food are the new benchmark.

“We should follow emerging trends and figure out how best to deal with them. We must understand what our real challenges are and then collaborate to find solutions that are relevant for our customers. We must also realise that South Africa is a unique market with its own challenges,” says Msibi.

He also notes that dealers are an extension of the brand experience and that today’s customers don’t relate well to the “hard sell” approach.

“The value of the dealer will be diluted if the customer experience is poor. It is therefore imperative that we understand the customers’ needs, and provide them with a service that meets these needs. A product mind set solves for the industry, but a customer mind set solves for the customer,” says Msibi.

He also notes that for today’s customer it was no longer about proximity but rather about the best deal, and encourages the industry to offer sound advice, build trust, and ask how they could use technology and data to give customers a better experience and a better price.

“In many ways the industry is built on a legacy structure – we need to turn this on its head. We must improve the issues our customers have, together and in collaboration,” Msibi says.