Netshield offers infrastructure management at scale

Customers looking to remotely manage infrastructure, sensitive equipment, energy and water distribution or respond accurately to environmental threats such as fires and even flooding, can now do so at scale and across multiple sites with a point of presence convergence gateway.

When multiple instances of the devices are deployed, they can create a full view of events and even help to ensure the even distribution of services such as power and water in a multi-site environment.

The perfect solution for developers, retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers or industrial sites, to name a few, that are required to monitor multiple and often disparate and siloed systems and applications across a location, a series of these devices can be run in an environment to provide insights into multiple events. Furthermore, they are able to automate otherwise manual activities helping a service provider meet SLAs as well as help reduce costs of unnecessary, costly callouts and delays to customers.

“These devices monitor every aspect of a critical system at the most granular level. Service providers looking to monitor remote high sites, ATMs, branch offices and mobile applications can zoom into the environment to view who has accessed the installation, monitor cyclical events, check the power feed, the temperature, flooding and humidity. The same application can be applied to sub-stations in remote areas etc. More importantly they create a single view of multiple remote sites or different instances and applications on a single dashboard,” states Inus Dreckmeyr, CEO at Netshield South Africa.

By connecting IoT sensors for monitoring multiple applications, that could potentially disrupt business such as power, temperature, humidity, flooding, access control, energy consumption and even security systems, the application and business case for these devices become limitless. Extend this to warehousing environments and their transport companies can use the point of presence gateway in conjunction with a remote locking system when transporting goods between destinations.

With the use of the integrated API, database-based information can be pivoted between various databases and information from events from different sources can be converged, and then used in a customised and holistic dashboard that converges silo-based information into a single view. This convergence simplifies remote support by giving an overall view of systems and events.

According to Dreckmeyr, in the case of an SLA, a company can cut down costs by up to 45%. Bearing in mind that a call out can cost up to R950 without factoring in travel costs and delays, by using the remote management features built into the devices such as remote power reset and remote network management, the cost of unnecessary support costs and downtime at the client is negated.

“In our experience the gateways are particularly useful for companies that have multiple instances of an application they need to track. An example is members of the public sector like healthcare where there are hospitals and clinics that need to report on the cold storage of blood and certain pharmaceuticals where the cold chain needs to remain intact. The devices can provide insights into how long doors are opened, by who and when – in an instance where there is no connectivity limited data will be stored on the device for later retrieval and insights,” he adds.

“The bottom line is that the application of these devices is only limited to the imagination of the people deploying them. The power of automation that IoT sensors give us is staggering, especially when deployed at scale and when they are used to alert users to events, monitor environments and provide proactive insights and actions,” ends Dreckmeyr.