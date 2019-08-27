Network Programmer

We re quire a suitably qualified and experienced Network Programmer, to assist with a project that will run between 1 and 3 months, from our offices in Markman PE.

Minimum Requirements

* 3-5 Years relevant experience

* Available immediately

* Windows C# Winforms experience

* MS SQL and T-SQL experience

Ethernet Socket Interfacing experience (MAIN REQUIREMENT)

SOAP XML over TCP experience

Please note;

* 1-3 month contract position only

* The offer will be more than R20000pm, to the right candidate

