We re quire a suitably qualified and experienced Network Programmer, to assist with a project that will run between 1 and 3 months, from our offices in Markman PE.
Minimum Requirements
* 3-5 Years relevant experience
* Available immediately
* Windows C# Winforms experience
* MS SQL and T-SQL experience
Ethernet Socket Interfacing experience (MAIN REQUIREMENT)
SOAP XML over TCP experience
Please note;
* 1-3 month contract position only
* The offer will be more than R20000pm, to the right candidate