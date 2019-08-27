Palladium Accounting adds transformation specialists

Palladium Accounting, South Africa’s locally developed ERP is launching the Business3 Conference, a business transformation event.

Business3 will bring business owners, CEOs, MDs and executives together with business transformation specialists to learn how to harness the power of technology to increase turnover, improve margins and enhance business efficiency.

Business3 will be held in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town in September, kicking off with Johannesburg on 10 September at Montecasino.

“One-trick software, such as accounting solutions that just focus on trial balances and journals, are archaic. They belong in the past along with paper ledgers. Modern businesses need solutions that think holistically – that take every aspect of the business into account and manage them from one solution,” says Stephen Corrigan, MD of Palladium Business Solutions.

“This gives not only greater visibility it allows for sophistic automation of business processes and the harnessing of data to do more with less effort.”

At Business3, participants will learn how applying technology in their organisations will transform their business and drive growth. The event opens with Paul Stander, the business transformation specialist engaged by SAA for its turnaround, who will provide a robust view on robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, enterprise resource planning and business process management which illustrates the real-world impact of technology on businesses.

The rest of the event focuses on how ERP can increase turnover, improve margins and enhance business efficiency to build a more effective business. The conference will close off with a short showcase of the new Palladium Premium and Palladium Payroll solutions.