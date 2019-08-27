Truecaller passes 1m paying subscriptions

Truecaller has passed 1-million paying subscribers globally and added a series of new features to its paid subscription service, Truecaller Premium.

Rolled out globally, the premium subscription service will now incorporate several advanced and more powerful spam blocking features that include automatically updating and blocking top spammers in the users region.

The spam-blocking features are currently available to Android users across all global markets of Truecaller.

With more than 20% of its user base in Africa, the Truecaller app service identifies more than half a billion calls monthly in the region and currently has 1,7-million daily active users in South Africa.

Truecaller’s other recently-launched subscription service, Truecaller Premium Gold, will also offer the upgraded features under its plan. The gold-themed interface empowers customers by making them stand out from the crowd, hence adding more value and branding to their profile.

The new spam blocking features include:

* Auto update the ever-growing top spammers list powered by Truecaller.

* Auto block top spammer list in your region (free).

* Auto block hidden and foreign numbers (free).

* Block numbers that are not in your phonebook (free).

Other features available to Premium users include:

* Ads-free experience.

* Who Viewed My Profile: Get notified when someone views your profile.

* Call Recording: Record important conversations and hear them later (Not available in Android 9 and above).

* Contact request: send contact requests to people outside your network.

* Premium badge: a more branded Caller ID when you call someone.

Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder, Truecaller, comments: “We are happy to see this growth, and it makes us proud that users value the benefits of our Premium features. We are also excited to announce these new upgrades that will help us add even more value to our growing Premium users and help them make their communication more safe and efficient.”