First responder C3I spend on the rise

Frost & Sullivan’s latest analysis, Global First Responder C3I Market, Forecast to 2025, reveals that digitisation, automation, and event analysis are transforming first responder technologies and equipment needs to more proactive operations and intelligence-led mission planning.

Emphasis is being placed on digital surveillance, digital mobile radio over legacy solutions, increased data collection in the field through body-worn video and mobile readers, and shifting connectivity standards to include higher-frequency, dedicated radio networks and public safety long-term evolution networks to allow for instant, realtime communication.

Global first responder command, control, communications, and intelligence (C3I) spending in 2017 reached an estimated $65,168.5-million and is expected to increase through 2025 to $99,394.3-million.

“Digitisation is rapidly changing how first responders carry out their public safety duties, from the introduction of more digital surveillance, integrated systems, data collection and analysis, and realtime event remediation. However, vendors must be aware of these specific agencies’ needs, particularly regarding the integration of legacy equipment, long-term value creation, storage constraints, and, most importantly, tight budgets,” says Danielle VanZandt, industry analyst, security at Frost & Sullivan. “Public-private partnerships and testing and evaluation periods could be compelling first steps for vendors to undertake when approaching a new first responder organisation and presenting their full solutions offering.”