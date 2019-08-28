Just days left to enter MTN’s World Cup competition

Since the start of the MTN “Join the Boks in Japan” competition in June, more than 2,6-million MTN customers have been entered into the monthly draws to win the grand prize of an all-expenses-paid trip to watch the Springboks play in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

It’s a competition that continues to see thousands of entries a day in the lead up to the final draw early in September. With just a few days left to enter, the bulk of the entries are being secured through MTN customers recharging, while upgrades and new sign-ups account for almost 40% of the entries.

“We have been overwhelmed with the positive response received from our customers which is indicative of the passion that South Africans have for the game and the national team. The endorsements we continue to receive from rugby fans, coupled with the sheer volume of entries shows the support that the country has for the Springboks in the upcoming series and embodies our #WeGotUBokke campaign,” says Mapula Bodibe, consumer business unit executive at MTN SA.

Former Springbok and Blue Bulls ‘Enforcer’ Bakkies Botha, who represented South Africa 85 times and was part of the team to bring home the World Cup trophy in 2007, urges fans to get behind the Boks and to enter the competition.

“This is the first time that I have heard of a brand filling up a plane full of fans and taking them to support the national team. The #WeGotUBokke campaign is a driving force behind the Bokke – we all need to do our part in rallying all South Africans to get back our boys as they take on the world later this year”.

The June winners have already been selected, but there is still an opportunity for MTN customers to stand a chance to win. Entries close Saturday, 31 August 2019.

In addition to draw entries, MTN customers can win daily and weekly prizes of data bundles, airtime and Springbok memorabilia by earning “Kicks”. To play or check entries on Kick & Win, go to mtnkickandwin.co.za, dial *156*083# or use MyMTN until 31 August 2019.

“With only weeks left until the world’s biggest rugby event in Japan, MTN is encouraging all South Africans to get behind the Boks. We look forward to announcing the winners who will join fans at the various games to demonstrate to the Boks that MTN and all South Africans have got them,” concludes Bodibe.