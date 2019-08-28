Senior Software Developer

NB: ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE BORN IN SA

Minimum Years of experience:

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

– Specialized skills in programming language Java , is essential***

– 3-5 years’ Project Management experience

Skills Required:

Non-Technical

– Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines

– Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams

– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

– Good communication skills.

– A technical mind-set and analytical approach

– Great attention to detail

– Good leadership skills

Technical

– Proficient in W3C standards

– Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

– Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

– Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

– Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

– Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

– Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

– Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

– Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

– Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Job Activities:

– Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for “Client” globally

– Interact with different “Client” clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals

– Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.

– Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.

– You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients

– Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.

– Project management of all technology development initiatives

– Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers

– Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team

Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

