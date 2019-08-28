Senior Software Developer

NB: ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE BORN IN SA
Minimum Years of experience:
– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
– Specialized skills in programming language Java , is essential***
– 3-5 years’ Project Management experience
Skills Required:
Non-Technical
– Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines
– Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams
– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
– Good communication skills.
– A technical mind-set and analytical approach
– Great attention to detail
– Good leadership skills
Technical
– Proficient in W3C standards
– Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
– Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
– Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
– Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
– Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
– Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
– Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
– Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
– Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
Job Activities:
– Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for “Client” globally
– Interact with different “Client” clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals
– Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.
– Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.
– You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients
– Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.
– Project management of all technology development initiatives
– Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers
– Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team
Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.