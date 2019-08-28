Server Administrator / Network Support (JNO)

Based in East London with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth is needing to appoint a Server Administrator and Network support specialist to support and maintain their infrastructure.

Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof.

Provide Technical Client Support to both internal and external clients

Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends

Support the continuous alignment and improvement of implemented standards and best practices.

Compile professional technical documentation for technical proposals, processes, procedures, changes and assist the costing of any technical budgetary items

Compile implementation and test plans for new and enhanced technical changes and updates

Monitoring performance of networks and systems and escalating any anomalies or improvements required.

Assess any issues and manage the resolution of the problems inclusive of network availability and security issues

Provide Technical oversight of outsourced VOIP solutions

Mentoring and Coaching of junior technical staff and/or interns

Support the internal drive for innovation and optimum use of new technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position