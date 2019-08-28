SuperTeacher and TechTeacher of the Year announced

Dimakatso Sefora of Saron Primary School in Rustenburg, Northwest Province, has been named as the 2019 ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year at this year’s iWeek.

Joining Sefora at the winner’s podium was 2019 ISPA TechTeacher of the Year, Matthew Hains, of Saheti Secondary School in Senderwood, Gauteng. The two were amongst 10 finalists competing for SA’s longest-running ICT in education accolade.

The eight other finalists were Louise Fullard of Hoerskool Bergvlam, Fiona Beal of The Rock Academy, Peggy Jona of Bakuba Primary, Lyneth Crighton of Brescia House, Anel Flack of Hoerskool Standerton, Mabore Lekalakala of Mapudithomo Primary, Lady Hadio Mei of Moedi Secondary and Leanne Bishop of Grantleigh School.

Members of the judging panel who attended the awards event included Shadi Mathosa (ICT in education specialist), Deon van Vuuren (branch co-ordinator for Curriculum in Mpumalanga), Megan Rademeyer (programme manager at SchoolNet SA), Dorcas Tabane (ISPA) and Gerald Roos (Directorate: LTSM Policy Development and Innovation – Digital Learning Framework)

“These awards are very apt for rewarding teachers that are achieving high levels of competence in digital learning,” says Roos. “They encourage a transformation of pedagogy and a deeper awareness and use of digital tools and resources for learning. It is therefore with great satisfaction that the judges congratulate all finalists in the ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year competition, and especially 2019 ISPA SuperTeacher, Dimakatso Sefora, and 2019 ISPA TechTeacher, Matthew Hains.”

Sefora is a longtime participant in the ISPA SuperTeacher Awards and teacher training programme, while this is the second time Hains has been named ISPA TechTeacher.

The sponsors of the prizes included the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) who

donated R25 000, SANParks, The Mighty Pen Education Magazine and ZADNA (The ZA Domain Name Authority).

The winners each received an ISPA trophy, a cash prize sponsored by the IDC, four nights’ accommodation for four people at any national park in South Africa sponsored by SANParks, a subscription to the online magazine for teaching professionals, The Mighty Pen Education Magazine and a laptop and projector sponsored by ZADNA. Each finalist also received R1 000 each from the IDC.

“We congratulate the winners and all the participants in this year’s competition. We are very grateful to the sponsors for their support of teachers pioneering ICT in education and assisting learners to prepare for their adult lives as they navigate the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” says Milford Malunga, project manager at the competition administrator, the Digital Education Institute (DEI).