Techstars and Future Females drive gender parity

Techstars and Future Females are piloting an initiative to move the needle on the participation and success of women in tech entrepreneurship around the globe.

On 18 September 2019, the Future Females Business School will open its doors to the next group of women entrepreneurs.

The Future Females Business School is a three-month virtual incubator that gives women entrepreneurs from around the world the opportunity to transform their ideas into proven, scalable and sustainable businesses.

The Future Females Business School has graduated 190 entrepreneurs in the last six months, with surveyed participants on average seeing a 63% increase in monthly revenue and indicating a 76% increase in confidence around their ability to make their business successful on completion of the program.

The programme is application-only. Entrepreneurs are supported through a structured three-month programme that combines content, community, and coaching to help them rapidly bring their dream businesses to life.

“Through this partnership, our members will be exposed to content and coaches from the global Techstars network – a game-changer for early-stage entrepreneurs building tech businesses,” says Lauren Dallas, Future Females co-founder. “In fact, we’ve already shared our first masterclass with NYC Techstars Managing Director Yossi Hasson sharing tips on positioning yourself for global accelerator programs – one of our best-received yet.”

Future Females will also be a part of the D&I Techstars Affiliate programme – an opportunity for Future Females to refer graduating entrepreneurs to one of the Techstars mentorship-driven accelerator programs and have their application fast-tracked.

“This collaboration with Future Females allows us to reach and support more women entrepreneurs globally, creating a pipeline of high-quality entrepreneurs that will bring more women founders into our programs and the wider tech startup ecosystem,” says Jason Thompson, vice-president: diversity and inclusion at Techstars. “In addition, the knowledge sharing between our organizations will allow us both to continue developing our programs to better support women entrepreneurs.”