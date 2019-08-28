The future of connectivity in South Africa

Next-generation technologies will drive real transformation in companies. Organisations across all industries must prepare to enter the next phase of the digital future, writes Matthew Hall, product director at Rectron.

The technology sector is rapidly evolving, with advanced connectivity and networking options fast becoming a reality. As a result, these will provide the foundation of tomorrow’s digital economy. The future of organisations will be defined by their ability to effectively harness existing and emerging technologies.

Connectivity yields immense power, transforming inefficient operating models while driving the development of new products and services. Businesses need to adapt and ensure they are well-placed to take advantage of emerging technologies as they become available.

Forward-looking organisations are already shifting from hardware defined, wired, and intensive resource infrastructure, moving to Long-Term Evolution (LTE), software defined, and both cloud managed wireless and wired Wide Area Networks (WANs).

Combining existing and next-generation technologies, such as LTE, the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), wireless connectivity, and fifth generation (5G) wireless networking technology will improve productivity, reduce costs, and enhance the intelligence of a business’s network and operations.

Cloud management

Cloud computing has seen exponential growth, with the market is expected to reach $150,7-billion by the end of 2023, according to a study by Frost & Sullivan. Closer to home, public cloud services in South Africa are set to triple over the next five years, according to Microsoft.

With private, public and hybrid cloud computing sweeping the globe, multi-cloud management is not an easy undertaking. For this reason, many enterprises are migrating towards single pane glass cloud management. And for good reason.

Single pane glass cloud management allows organisations to deploy and dynamically manage multiple networks, regardless of location.

Solutions such as Cradlepoint NetCloud Manager can reduce costs, increase productivity and enhance operational efficiency, while amplifying a business’s network intelligence and retail operations.

Interconnected devices

Today’s devices are becoming increasingly connected thanks to the rise of branch networking, mobile, and more so IoT edge networks.

These devices add real benefit to those in retail, financial services, healthcare, transportation, and the public sector as they rely on WAN connectivity to ensure their networks are connected and protected.

With multiple devices and networks running, businesses need to find ways to manage multiple networks to ensure optimal uptime.

Options such as Cradlepoint NetCloud Solution Packages combine tailored services with purpose-built hardware and an all-inclusive support plan for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Being a cloud-managed solution also means it is easily deployable.

LTE environment

When businesses need flexibility and security at their network’s edge, deploying LTE is their go-to solution.

Since enterprise networking requirements range from routing and security to performance control and troubleshooting, many organisations are replacing multiple network appliances with all-in-one branch solutions.

These solutions enable cellular-based wireless broadband for primary and secondary WAN in edge scenarios. So, while businesses wait for their primary WAN or fibre to be deployed, they are already connected, effectively running operations on a wireless WAN.

Once fibre is installed, LTE can then be used for failover or as the secondary connection, allowing businesses around the hour, full connectivity. A real benefit, as downtime costs a business big time.

5G ready

Industry 4.0 has sparked unprecedented innovation across Africa, with the digital and wireless transformation soon to be fuelled by 5G networks.

As the world eagerly awaits the release of next-generation wireless technology, 5G is bound to have a much quicker uptake than 4G ever had.

In fact, 5G subscriptions are expected to reach 1,9-billion, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report. Impacting all industries, 5G will see the future become even more data-centric, influencing infrastructure in turn.

With high speeds, low latency, security and an extensive number of connections in 5G networks that will support spur new revenue streams due to IoT and other applications. All-in-all accelerating digitisation.

As this evolution unfolds, enterprises will rely on cohesion between wireless networks and edge, as 5G represents the promise of a wireless WAN future defined by the ability to provide 24/7 connectivity for people, places and things everywhere.

Changing the game, 5G will lead to the establishment of new businesses and industries. This next-generation technology will also enhance business performance, and see new products and services emerge.

Just take Sweden’s Boliden Aitik mine which found that the application of 5G-enabled automation reduced costs by 1%. Using automation for drilling and blasting resulted in an annual €2,5-million net saving for the mine. Demonstrating the power 5G holds, especially for countries like South Africa given its mining sector.

With a magnitude of devices that are soon to appear, companies will require a simplified yet rapid way to not only manage but deploy the technology. A mammoth task really.

Fortunately, a pathway to 5G is in arm’s reach, not to mention accessible through the recently established partnership between Rectron and Cradlepoint, enabling clients to leverage both LTE and 5G.

As Jason Wells, Cradlepoint vice-president and GM: EMEA, recently explained: “Together, we have a roadmap in place that will help more businesses in South Africa take advantage of agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G LTE and 5G services. There is a growing demand for secure, reliable and flexible connectivity in South Africa – whether that’s for branch locations, vehicles or IoT applications, such as digital signage – and LTE-based wireless edge solutions are ready to help businesses enjoy the benefits of this immediately.”

Through the partnership, both companies will bring the benefits of LTE and 5G-ready wireless technologies to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), enterprises and the public sector.