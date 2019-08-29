ANALYST PROGRAMMER P8

Analyst Programmer position available in Free StateJob & Company Description:If you are looking for a chance to grow your career, then this opportunity is for you. This is one of the biggest agricultural companies which offers big possibilities for growth. They exists to ensure prosperity and sustainability for agricultural producers, shareholders and all stakeholders. Education:

Grade 12 with a relevant B degree or Diploma in Information Technology

3 – 4 years’ experience in the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Writing and maintenance of programmes and systems

Delivery of IT related services to management

Provide training and support to users on current and new programmes and systems

Sound communication and language skills in Afrikaans and English

Exceptional Computer literacy especially in VB.NET, C# & IBM I-series

Computer literacy in COBOL, OS/400 operating system (AS400) an advantage

