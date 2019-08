C# Developer

Our client, a creative digital marketing agency based in Port Elizabeth is currently seeking to employ a C# Developer.Required Skills :

Css

HTML

JavaScript

MySQL

PHP

Gitlab

Minimum requirements:

Relevant IT qualification

Graduates or candidates with 1-2 years experience required

The successful candidate will have a minimum of PHP/C# specifically with web development experience, with a solid understanding of HTML, PHP, mySQL, CSS, Javascript/JQuery/Ajax and related technologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position