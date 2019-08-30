Cell C goes online with Take a Girl Child to Work

Cell C’s Take a Girl Child to Work Day (TAGCTWD) has announved the launch of its new online version of the campaign: the Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day Programme.

The new online programme, which is available through the CellCgirl web portal, is designed to give learners across the country access to the benefits of TAGCTWD, for #MoreThanADay and on any day of the year, from anywhere and at any time. It is open to both boy and girl learners.

The programme includes five courses:

* Discovering Your Path;

* Work Preparation;

* At the Workplace;

* Money; and

* Conflict Management.

It’s aimed at empowering learners by helping them develop skills that they can apply in their school studies, the work-place and beyond.

“The online programme is one of the TAGCTWD advancements this year, developed to offer educational content leaners can engage with online, especially those who are unable to join the TAGCTWD sessions in its current physical form,” says Juliet Mhango, Cell C’s chief human capital development and transformation officer. “We believe this will expand the reach of the initiative and also, positively impact both boys and girls.

“This online programme is accessible to all school going children nationwide. They can use their cell phones to access the platform and discover a new world of career options. If they’re Cell C subscribers, the platform is zero-rated.”